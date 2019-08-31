As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose, Franklin Resources Has Upped Position by $2.90 Million; Beech Hill Advisors Has Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 35,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 84.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 52,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 28,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 864,692 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,433 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 7,091 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Buckingham Asset Management Lc accumulated 59,407 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 33,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 59,175 were reported by Garland Mngmt Inc. 31,353 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Huber Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mirador Capital LP has 0.72% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aull And Monroe Investment Management Corp invested 1.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Garde Inc holds 3,510 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,072 shares. Country Club Tru Na owns 5,625 shares. International Sarl stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Missouri-based Fincl Services has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capital Of America Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,903 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 4,334 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 58,606 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 50,715 are held by Cwm Llc. 115,645 were accumulated by Amer National Tx. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.27% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Advisory owns 3,562 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Navellier And Associates invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sageworth Tru has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 209 shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cetera Advisor stated it has 2,263 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 7,086 were reported by Qs Invsts Lc.

