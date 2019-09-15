As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tobam Has Trimmed Position by $3.54 Million; Timken Co (TKR) Holder Hbk Investments LP Lowered Its Holding by $4.65 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tobam decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 29,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 95,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, down from 124,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 1.09 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 91.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 91,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The hedge fund held 8,726 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 99,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 503,766 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Net $80.2M; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (Put) by 454,600 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (Call) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (Call).

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.06 per share. TKR’s profit will be $92.78 million for 9.15 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TKR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 56.45 million shares or 0.55% less from 56.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 214,052 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 8,143 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 46,495 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 10,501 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 6,624 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 36,925 shares. Axa has 0.04% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 181,500 shares. 89,107 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Robotti Robert has 0.26% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 14,750 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Lc reported 55,954 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd invested in 2,526 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.34M shares. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 23.41 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 675,970 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $22.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Willis Inv Counsel has 1.52% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co reported 111,357 shares. Gw Henssler & Ltd holds 0.63% or 56,896 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Comml Bank Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Creative Planning holds 15,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0.34% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 173,808 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.07% or 10,147 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass has 5,440 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.07% or 179,986 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.03% or 67,314 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Financial Bank invested in 8,856 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Asset One Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 86,708 shares. Marietta Investment Ltd Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc reported 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).