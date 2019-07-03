As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Value Rose, Hl Financial Services Trimmed Its Position; Investec Asset Management North America Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 21.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 8,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,723 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 41,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 600,178 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 13,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,429 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, up from 98,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 7,364 shares to 158,273 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Capital Etf (FTCS) by 85,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Etf (QUAL).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $166.20M for 22.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl holds 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 90 shares. Highland Capital Limited Company invested in 10,110 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Franklin Res has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 52,181 shares. Scout Invs stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, Contravisory has 0.13% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 300 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 19,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil Ltd holds 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 16 shares. 58,352 are owned by Gw Henssler Assoc. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 211,138 shares. Natixis invested 0.16% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Melvin Cap Mngmt LP has invested 1% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Aviva Plc holds 46,827 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 11,700 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 6,338 shares to 27,167 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 11,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,181 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vgi Prns Pty has invested 13.86% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triple Frond Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 7.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 2,203 shares. Chilton Inv Company has 4.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.26M shares. 62,414 are owned by Greystone Managed Invests Inc. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Axiom Ltd De accumulated 11,603 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 493,990 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation holds 20,598 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 16,620 are owned by Monetary Grp. Parnassus Ca has invested 2.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Palladium Partners Ltd Co stated it has 1.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Connecticut-based Night Owl Cap Ltd Liability has invested 12.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M Holdings reported 1,429 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.