As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Rose, Hs Management Partners Increased Position; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Boosted as Valuation Declined

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 104,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 746,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.92 million, up from 641,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.21. About 847,709 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 76.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 314,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 727,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.56M, up from 412,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 4.16 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 56,125 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $207.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 586,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Inv Mngmt accumulated 71,116 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 392,021 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 339,398 shares stake. 9,818 were accumulated by Marco Investment Ltd Liability. Fil owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Haverford Communication accumulated 2,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 3,370 shares. Cleararc stated it has 1,829 shares. 1,700 were accumulated by Leavell Mngmt Incorporated. Covington Invest Inc invested in 2.31% or 58,306 shares. Pnc Financial Serv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 48,767 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 60 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Citizens Bancorp And Tru holds 25,326 shares.

