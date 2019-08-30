As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Cut by $371,954 Its Holding; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Increased Its Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Position by $447,060; Valuation Declined

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.99. About 442,032 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 379,155 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,921 shares to 108,117 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 0.25% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,770 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 123 shares. 162,155 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. 6,055 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation. Trust Of Vermont reported 484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burney Co accumulated 3,005 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,979 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 409,375 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Oppenheimer Co holds 0.03% or 10,205 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.06% or 211,138 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 100 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 299,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $164.79 million for 22.24 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Inspire Brands promotes Arbyâ€™s CMO to president – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.