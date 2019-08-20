As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Upped Stake by $314,721; Checchi Capital Advisers Has Decreased Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $301,288 as Valuation Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 2,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 16,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 14,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 306,440 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,406 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 29,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 2.76M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018

