As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Trimmed Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Filament Trimmed Stake by $533,700

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 14,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 182,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, down from 197,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 864,692 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – Fact Check: The Facts Behind Trump’s Tweet on Amazon, Taxes and the Postal Service; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,655 shares to 90,610 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 63,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $164.78M for 22.24 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 0.01% or 17,939 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 1% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Regentatlantic Ltd Llc accumulated 8,176 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 45 shares. Ellington Gp Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 16,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 436,984 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 816,183 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,074 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 5.87M shares. Guardian Cap LP has 0.33% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 146,045 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 5,014 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial has 33,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.