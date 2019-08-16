As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Rose, Spectrum Management Group Raised by $1.47 Million Its Holding; As Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stock Value Rose, Moab Capital Partners Decreased Holding

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 276,268 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 43,555 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 10,364 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp accumulated 254,740 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) owns 966 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Llc invested in 0.06% or 2,378 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Andra Ap stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.04% or 6,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 2,263 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp owns 14,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 55,704 shares. 4,456 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

