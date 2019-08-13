As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Rose, Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Cut Its Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 6,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 14,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 21,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 279,368 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 8.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Restaurant powerhouse files lawsuit over Hermitage Hotelâ€™s Capitol Grille – Nashville Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Michelin chef set to open high-end Chicago steakhouse in Scottsdale – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,799 shares to 564,142 shares, valued at $107.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 157,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,211 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.02M for 22.39 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.63 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).