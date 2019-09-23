As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Stake; Tctc Holdings Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, down from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 1.98 million shares traded or 67.21% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 31,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 400,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85 million, up from 369,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited stated it has 7,640 shares. Mesirow Invest Mgmt owns 0.27% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 14,520 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 60 shares. 266,127 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 6,200 shares. First Personal Financial Ser invested in 0% or 8 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,963 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 1,050 are held by Transamerica Fin. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp accumulated 195,470 shares. Cleararc reported 1,829 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York, New York-based fund reported 21,443 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10,500 shares to 73,000 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,188 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $22.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,466 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).