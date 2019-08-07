As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose, Spectrum Management Group Has Increased Stake; Peconic Partners Has Raised Tableau Software (DATA) Stake

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 944,713 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Spectrum Group Inc owns 21,007 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0.26% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,510 shares. 3,432 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 18,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Liability has 8,229 shares. Verition Fund Lc stated it has 13,049 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 48,717 shares. Secor Advsrs Lp has invested 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Goldman Sachs holds 1.09M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Invest accumulated 724,777 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 15,852 shares. Franklin Res has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Rampart Inv Co Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 6,164 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company reported 97,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Axa has 0.1% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% or 257,238 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.08% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 98,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 5,045 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt owns 4,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc has 0.43% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 9,376 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. Ci Investments holds 0.26% or 370,553 shares.