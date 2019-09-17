As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose, Polaris Wealth Advisers Trimmed Its Stake; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lifted Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) Position by $14.35 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 3,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 198,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.10M, down from 201,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.56. About 610,151 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 683,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 8.63 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.26 million, up from 7.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 257,904 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,230 shares to 2,562 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 41,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 23.08 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital reported 1,445 shares. 881,440 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Enterprise Fincl Ser Corp has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tobam holds 0.64% or 95,171 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 65,940 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 31,335 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bartlett Limited has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,202 shares. Argent, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,775 shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 3,150 shares stake. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 237,033 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Mesirow Financial Management stated it has 14,520 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 127,769 shares.

