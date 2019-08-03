As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose, Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; Northcoast Asset Management Holding in Herbalife LTD (HLF) Trimmed by $1.14 Million as Stock Declined

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd (HLF) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 22,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The institutional investor held 353,587 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, down from 375,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.77% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 6.34M shares traded or 168.26% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar; 16/04/2018 – Herbalife Launches Asia Pacific Shared Services Center in Malaysia to Support Growing Nutrition Demand in the Region; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 489.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 157,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 189,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04 million, up from 32,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $120.09. About 870,592 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9999 by 101,301 shares to 47,595 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 151,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,888 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Time to Buy Calls on This Restaurant Outperformer – Schaeffers Research” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jul 19, 2019 – Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Company invested in 2,534 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 4,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 23,590 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 721,320 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Company reported 0.42% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 24,028 shares. Montgomery Investment Management invested in 3,000 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel owns 2,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.89 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1.38 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 56,161 are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 25,482 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 8,935 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 168 shares. Pggm reported 0.03% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 946,098 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 120,800 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Landscape Ltd Liability owns 55,490 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 201,393 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 276,582 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Group Incorporated has 105,068 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 205,238 are owned by Cibc Ww. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 5,861 shares. Cwm Llc accumulated 32 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 240,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) CEO Michael Johnson on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Is 2019 the Year for Herbalife Shorts? – GuruFocus.com” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Herbalife: Grave Troubles In China – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson to return as Herbalife CEO on interim basis as Goudis resigns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife And Valuation: ‘It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Lehman Brothers 7 Year (IEI) by 6,002 shares to 142,336 shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 25,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).