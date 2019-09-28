As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose, Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.18 Million; Ens (ENS) Position Has Boosted by Ack Asset Management Llc

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 265,000 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 132,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.07M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.09M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 14,241 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cookson Peirce Co holds 166,323 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,919 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Northpointe Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 5,141 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Arizona State Retirement System has 74,109 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Utd Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 71,535 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,465 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 178,681 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 29,453 shares. 43,059 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invests Co Limited. Massachusetts Serv Com Ma holds 0.01% or 165,498 shares. National Pension Serv reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 14,410 shares to 259,835 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 126,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: DRI Stock Plummets on Sales Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 106 were accumulated by Orrstown Finance Ser. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 369,305 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Co has 139,466 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.03% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.05% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.01% or 7,552 shares. Cwm reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Kennedy Inc accumulated 84,367 shares. First Trust Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 87,556 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 11,380 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley accumulated 21,553 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust accumulated 1,056 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 0.03% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys Announces Plans to Expand TPPL Capacity and Commercialize GreenSeal® Bi-Polar Battery Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EnerSys’s (NYSE:ENS) Earnings Grew 34%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lasr by 53,300 shares to 371,700 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcrn by 190,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).