As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose, Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered Stake by $775,731; Smith A O (AOS) Shareholder Telemus Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $306,128 as Market Value Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 6,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 14,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 21,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 864,692 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 75,925 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 81,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 589,619 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Westpac holds 9,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Goelzer Mgmt invested in 70,141 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Federated Pa invested in 21,320 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Group Lc holds 0.04% or 138,659 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation invested in 0.01% or 8,000 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested 0.68% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 503,794 shares. Prospector Partners Lc reported 32,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 23,900 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Citadel Ltd has 134,138 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Capital Management stated it has 0.93% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $164.78M for 22.24 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 213,309 shares to 589,676 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 6,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

