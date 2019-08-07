As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose, Alpha Windward Increased Its Stake; Goldcorp (GG) Valuation Were Volatile While Cohen & Steers Raised Stake

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 52.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 62,772 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 181,428 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 118,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3134.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, up from 134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 457,350 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,720 shares to 592 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,329 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 1.13 million shares stake. Texas Yale Capital reported 4,260 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Strs Ohio invested in 25,495 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 305,740 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 4,656 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 65,500 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP owns 14,058 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.39% or 96,325 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology has 14,800 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 3,658 shares. Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 8,624 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 97,282 shares to 47,330 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).