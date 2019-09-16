As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Trimmed Its Position; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $357,696; Stock Price Declined

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 6,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 73,676 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 67,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 1.98M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 8,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 98,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, down from 106,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 535,023 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 13,894 shares to 40,031 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 83,870 shares to 113,959 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 23.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.