As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Price Rose, Apg Asset Management Nv Lifted Holding by $26.52 Million; As Westpac Banking Sp Adr (WBK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bollard Group Has Trimmed by $1.27 Million Its Position

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr (WBK) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 66,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The hedge fund held 65,699 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 132,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 123,404 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S: IMPROVEMENT SEEN IN CREDIT QUALITY OF MORTGAGES IN AUSTRALIAN COVERED BOND POOLS; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H NET INCOME A$4.20B; 11/03/2018 – WESTPAC IS SAID TO APPOINT MACGREGOR DUNCAN AS M&A HEAD: AFR; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H APRA BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 10.5%; 16/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD – NEW STANDBY BANKING FACILITY OF NZ$500M ESTABLISHED WITH ANZ, MUFG BANK AND WESTPAC; 22/05/2018 – Sharechat: NZ small businesses less upbeat about the future, Westpac survey finds; 08/05/2018 – Westpac in fresh talks to sell boutique backer Ascalon; 23/05/2018 – Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Westpac claims win at #BBSW rate rigging case; 06/05/2018 – Westpac CEO: Australia Central Bank Likely to Keep Rates Steady for Some Time; 24/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP – NOTES TODAY’S FEDERAL COURT RULING IN RELATION TO ASIC’S CLAIM AGAINST WESTPAC CONCERNING BANK BILL SWAP RATE

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 504,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.91 million, up from 254,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $115.66. About 2.20M shares traded or 86.58% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 38,600 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 51,144 shares to 581,265 shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

