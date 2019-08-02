As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Price Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Has Increased Its Position; Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Position by $331,200; Stock Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 6,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, up from 3,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.75. About 282,789 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 59,416 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,853 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Blackrock owns 4.44M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.02% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). 148,000 were reported by Bessemer Grp. Boston Prns holds 2.58 million shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 28,161 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Axa reported 109,744 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.06% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). 21,668 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Moreover, Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 22,070 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc owns 124,071 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape by 166,265 shares to 360,665 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 168,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 803,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.22% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ar Asset Inc accumulated 3,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 242,350 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc invested in 1,840 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New England Rech holds 0.19% or 2,373 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,184 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 32,637 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn owns 1.95M shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,700 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Co owns 1,752 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1.09M shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Com has 22,625 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,790 shares to 16,999 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).