As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Lowered Its Holding; Scholtz & Company Lowered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $2.00 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $321.76. About 234,125 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA)

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 741,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 97,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83M, down from 839,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 297,807 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,675 shares to 34,685 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 28.83 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Hartline Inv has 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 960 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 291,577 shares. 41,050 are owned by Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Private Advisor Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bath Savings Trust invested in 0.53% or 7,240 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 15,521 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Williams Jones And Ltd Company reported 833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 61,418 shares. Alethea Capital Lc accumulated 0.36% or 1,454 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,159 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 1,578 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) accumulated 2.81% or 26,523 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 33 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.05% or 17,158 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Fin Serv reported 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 106,923 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.11% or 3,122 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Smith Salley Assocs holds 2,057 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Burney reported 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Synovus Fin has 124,556 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 24,028 shares. Wellington Group Llp has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 100,116 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 14,709 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 829,800 shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $61.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 64,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.02 million for 21.82 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

