As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Market Value Rose, Holder Edgestream Partners LP Cut Stake; At&T (T) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 94,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 5,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $612,000, down from 99,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 673,129 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $838,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 10.79M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 169 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 20,700 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Exane Derivatives reported 2,551 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.03% or 67,314 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 17,454 shares. Howland Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ameritas Inc has 6,612 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hm Payson & holds 12,674 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 316,939 shares stake. Moreover, Scout Inc has 0.63% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ar Asset Mngmt reported 3,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Ltd owns 5,094 shares. Nordea Inv has 472,321 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.25% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 73,777 shares to 79,444 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 291,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Inv Grp stated it has 3.70 million shares. 62,726 are owned by Agf Invests America. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 180,000 shares. 13,257 are owned by Jcic Asset Mgmt. Moon Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Incorporated holds 0.06% or 6,781 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ent Financial Corporation has 0.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 69,229 shares. 180,389 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Limited. Founders Mgmt Ltd Co owns 7,723 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 5.82M shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Llc holds 110,837 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Opus Invest Mngmt stated it has 1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc invested in 26,797 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0.4% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jane Street Gp Lc has 255,044 shares.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,030 shares to 38,030 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.