As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Market Valuation Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; American Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) as Stock Rose

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 11,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 474,280 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.05M, down from 485,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 403,484 shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 68.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117.1. About 839,923 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 21.53 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,300 shares to 70,903 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,168 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,733 shares to 22,560 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 35,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health.

