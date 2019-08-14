As Darden Restaurants (Call) (DRI) Stock Value Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $87.73 Million; Beacon Financial Group Increased Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $780,326

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78 million shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (DRI) by 87.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 874,914 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic has invested 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.03 million shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 1.21% or 90,774 shares. 23,700 were reported by Horseman Limited. Iat Reinsurance Com stated it has 5,655 shares. Inverness Counsel has 323,980 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barbara Oil has 4.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sterneck Management Limited Liability Com reported 7,805 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Leisure Capital invested 1.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shapiro Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 1.23% or 26,550 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt reported 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL) by 152,394 shares to 159,005 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Trust (XLF) by 13,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,197 shares, and cut its stake in Wpp Plc Adr (NASDAQ:WPPGY).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE’s stock extends selloff toward 4-month low; J.P. Morgan’s Tusa affirms bearish view – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Bancshares And Trust holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Lc reported 724,777 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Texas-based Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Inc has invested 0.68% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 343 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 12,793 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,070 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 5,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 225,622 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,432 shares stake. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 12,752 shares. Dumont Blake Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Profund Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp has 32,637 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 1.35M shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $101.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V (Call) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) (NYSE:KAR).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 22.27 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.