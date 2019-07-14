As Daqo New Energy (DQ) Stock Rose, Holder Group One Trading LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Wellington Shields Capital Management Stake in Viasat (VSAT) Has Boosted by $369,600

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 254,463 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) by 532.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 18,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 3,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Daqo New Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.58M market cap company. The stock increased 10.49% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 322,463 shares traded or 21.14% up from the average. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has declined 42.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB3.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy Receives Government Approval for Entire Phase 4 Capacity Expansion; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED ADS $2.90; 24/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – RECEIVED GOVT APPROVAL OF PHASE 4 CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN IN ENTIRETY & SIGNED INVESTMENT DEAL WITH LOCAL GOVT; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $2.79; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT WILL BE FINANCED BY CO’S CASH, CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, BANK LOANS & OTHER; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CONSTRUCTION OF PHASE 3B NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AND BEGIN PILOT PRODUCTION BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Daqo New Energy Filed Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Daqo New Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Amer Depositary Shrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,196 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.23% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 139,917 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 34,430 shares. Smithfield holds 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 40 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 29,211 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Etrade Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd stated it has 19.18% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 73,893 shares. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 480,179 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Financial Engines Advsr Ltd owns 25,596 shares. Cove Street Limited Liability invested in 6.95% or 733,031 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,308 shares to 72,391 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,613 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. 25,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $1.87M were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC. Dirks Bruce Leroy also sold $1.84 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Wednesday, February 13. $143,000 worth of stock was sold by LAY B ALLEN on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: ViaSat (VSAT) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Gained 42% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KVH Surpasses 9000 VSAT Systems Shipped for Global Connectivity – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viasat’s Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Viasat (VSAT) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc (Call) by 5,500 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $108.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Call).