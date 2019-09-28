As Danaos (DAC) Stock Price Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Position by $4.88 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Strategic Global Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $722,399

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 185,621 shares traded or 957.67% up from the average. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,657 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, down from 34,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,556 shares to 33,471 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Tr (SPY) by 1,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Analysts await Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 33.54% or $1.08 from last year’s $3.22 per share. DAC’s profit will be $32.90M for 0.96 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Danaos Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15,574 shares to 129,781 shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 14,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 109,500 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2.64% or 25,693 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.91% or 36.26 million shares. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru accumulated 3.24M shares. Allen Ops Ltd Llc owns 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,740 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt owns 167,750 shares or 11.2% of their US portfolio. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Lp invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 1.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reaves W H & Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,200 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co reported 3.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,000 are held by Phocas. Plancorp Limited Liability holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,605 shares. Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Llc invested in 31,704 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,093 shares.

