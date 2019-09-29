As Danaos (DAC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $4.88 Million; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Declined

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 22,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 22,560 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569,000, down from 45,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 826,476 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 185,621 shares traded or 957.55% up from the average. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Analysts await Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 33.54% or $1.08 from last year’s $3.22 per share. DAC’s profit will be $32.90 million for 0.96 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Danaos Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from MetLife Europe d.a.c. – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form N-CSRS BlackRock 2022 Global For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors bid up shipping stocks – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) were released by: Hellenicshippingnews.com and their article: “Is container shipping market less turbulent than headlines imply? – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Container Shipping Demand Making A Splash – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 06, 2017.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 34,632 shares to 113,953 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 21,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39M for 14.27 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cushing Asset Management LP holds 0.05% or 51,569 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 41,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Lc has 0.04% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Spectrum Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 842 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 759 are held by Ftb. Blackrock holds 14.67 million shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 55,535 shares. Mesirow Inv Management stated it has 404,055 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smithfield Trust Com has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.15 million shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt reported 203,945 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 1,371 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Tygh Capital Management has 188,050 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of stock. Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. Harris Timothy J had bought 2,900 shares worth $51,620. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of stock. $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Davis Elliot S.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATI and NLMK Sign Carbon Steel Hot-Rolling Conversion Agreement – Business Wire” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ATI sells industrial forging operations for $37M – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegheny Tech sees Q1 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Timothy Harris to Join ATI as Chief Digital and Information Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.