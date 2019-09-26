As Danaos (DAC) Market Valuation Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake; Main Street Research Has Cut Its Holding in Deere & Co (DE) by $7.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 23,754 shares traded or 56.47% up from the average. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $165.19. About 2.63M shares traded or 31.56% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER

Analysts await Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 33.54% or $1.08 from last year’s $3.22 per share. DAC’s profit will be $32.90 million for 1.02 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Danaos Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4,642 shares to 10,308 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Tr (SPY) by 1,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 337,656 shares to 353,456 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 87,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).