As Danaher (DHR) Valuation Rose, Weitz Investment Management Boosted Its Stake; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Has Boosted Holding

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40M, up from 171,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $143.12. About 977,736 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 2.90 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Co Na owns 44,840 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na accumulated 9,407 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wms Lc reported 17,051 shares stake. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation has 5,440 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.25% or 42.40 million shares. First Bank holds 3,626 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pinnacle Prtn has 0.37% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hl Finance Svcs Llc invested in 0.04% or 19,148 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 353,129 shares. Df Dent And, Maryland-based fund reported 427,512 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.64% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.11M shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nexus Invest Incorporated reported 24,170 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 56,229 shares to 802,192 shares, valued at $161.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 53,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,500 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

