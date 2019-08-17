As Danaher (DHR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stock Price Declined While Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed by $1.41 Million Its Position

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 44,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 156,912 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 201,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 399,572 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 287,641 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, down from 292,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 828,070 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $36.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 66,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL).

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 4.14 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 79,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hawkeye Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 197,201 shares. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 14,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 22,559 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 287,664 shares. 12,528 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 34,485 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc owns 4,970 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,896 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company has 21,908 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,754 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 46,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 39,201 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Corp Il has 0.1% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 6,769 shares. Murphy Capital Management owns 2,883 shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 515,356 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York accumulated 42,765 shares. Mitchell Cap Company invested in 0.57% or 12,174 shares. Moreover, Haverford has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 15,851 shares. Moreover, Caprock Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Keybank Association Oh invested 0.51% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tortoise Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 527 shares in its portfolio. Green Valley Limited Company accumulated 833,917 shares or 5.62% of the stock. Reilly Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 42.63M shares to 89.42 million shares, valued at $89.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).