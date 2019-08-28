As Danaher (DHR) Valuation Rose, Cortland Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $1.17 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $383,670

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 446,012 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.88M, down from 454,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 1.45M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 114,364 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, down from 116,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.07. About 1.69M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Inc has 0.23% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,854 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited holds 3,300 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 405,316 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 2,381 were reported by Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt. Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 5,591 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 2,489 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.66% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Parsec Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 19,744 shares. Sageworth Trust Company holds 0% or 91 shares. Citadel Lc owns 2.43 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 43,829 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 0.8% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 21,085 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.56 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 11,584 shares to 52,894 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98 million for 30.32 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares to 251,387 shares, valued at $40.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).