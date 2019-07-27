As Danaher (DHR) Stock Value Rose, Dillon & Associates Increased Its Position by $352,521; Ajo LP Increases Stake in Mettler (MTD)

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,023 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 39,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 26,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,025 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.01M, up from 38,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $15.57 during the last trading session, reaching $775.11. About 334,676 shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,444 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $260.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 503,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,103 shares, and cut its stake in Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 59,786 shares to 49,546 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

