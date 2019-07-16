As Danaher (DHR) Stock Rose, Weitz Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $3.80 Million; Camelot Portfolios Position in Ing Groep N V (ING) Raised by $3.03 Million as Share Price Declined

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40 million, up from 171,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 2.40M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 5052.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 252,604 shares as the company's stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 257,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1.49 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "End Of QE Welcomed By ING's NIM – Seeking Alpha" on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "ING: An Undervalued Income Play – Seeking Alpha" published on May 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "SWKS, SNAP, CPRI earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha" on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: "Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering – Reuters" published on September 04, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investor's First Choice – Investorplace.com" on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha" published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance" on June 06, 2019.