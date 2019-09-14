As Danaher (DHR) Stock Rose, Holder Destination Wealth Management Lowered by $3.48 Million Its Stake; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Position In Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Was Upped

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 24,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 209,419 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.93M, down from 233,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 13,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $245.05. About 720,994 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Cibc Asset reported 2,241 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 6,677 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 180,668 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited reported 0.14% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Voya Investment Lc reported 1.28 million shares. Shelton Management holds 0.04% or 2,784 shares. 3,900 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp owns 40,000 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 2,491 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 30 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 90,565 shares. World Asset Management holds 0.04% or 2,597 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc reported 867 shares stake. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 2,968 shares in its portfolio.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,600 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Tru reported 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 586,564 were accumulated by Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Waddell & Reed accumulated 2.04M shares or 0.72% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 840,198 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc reported 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru has 1.34% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mcrae Mngmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,875 shares. Central Comml Bank owns 1,232 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hikari Tsushin stated it has 65,135 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 296,142 shares. Fort Point Capital has 2,731 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 90,005 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.74% or 840,578 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1.33 million shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 16,461 shares to 853,419 shares, valued at $43.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

