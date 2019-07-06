As Danaher (DHR) Stock Rose, Holder Connable Office Decreased Holding by $625,020; Blue Chip Partners Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $432,054

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 4,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,939 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 38,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $144.45. About 843,767 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,298 shares to 86,701 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Investment Management Comm Incorporated reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Management Corp reported 80,133 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 2,146 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated stated it has 30,150 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 48,088 were accumulated by Daiwa Group. Personal Capital Advsrs accumulated 2,935 shares. Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 832 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks owns 231,876 shares. Harvest Management Ltd invested in 2,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Orrstown Ser stated it has 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 57,338 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Fragasso accumulated 2,360 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $816.70 million for 31.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,758 shares to 36,706 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 101,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML).