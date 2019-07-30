As Danaher (DHR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder 1St Source Bank Cut Stake by $455,796; As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Value Rose, Oak Hill Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,299 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, down from 51,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.7. About 1.83M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 637,147 shares traded or 106.60% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12,263 shares to 7.23 million shares, valued at $324.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 31,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 31.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher readies IPO for dental products business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 3,954 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc reported 1.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,619 shares. Korea Inv reported 304,418 shares stake. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has 400,149 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Tompkins holds 0.5% or 22,534 shares in its portfolio. Nottingham Advsr holds 0.07% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sigma Counselors Incorporated stated it has 34,161 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,623 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 0.03% or 4,441 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs has invested 1.21% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Rech And Management holds 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 500 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,143 shares. Peapack Gladstone has 71,112 shares.

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPR – $.0240 August Dividend – Business Wire” on September 01, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPR – $.0275 May Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPR – $.0270 June Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc owns 14,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 11,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Invesco accumulated 2.08M shares. Beach Point Mgmt Lp has invested 0.86% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,744 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Ameriprise Fincl holds 105,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 41,225 shares. Cutter & Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Citigroup owns 2,600 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 1.1% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 626,509 shares. 20,000 are owned by Northern.