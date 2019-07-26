As Danaher (DHR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Middleton & Co Has Cut by $304,920 Its Position; American Express (AXP) Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Lowered Stake by $2.06 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 18,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83 million, down from 163,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $127.15. About 2.61M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,921 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, down from 147,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 1.25M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “American Express Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 499 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $34.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

