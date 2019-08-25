As Danaher (DHR) Stock Price Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Position; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Btc Capital Management Lowered Position

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 4.64M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.91 million, up from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.02M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 33,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 8,435 shares to 20,961 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

