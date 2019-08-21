As Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Boosted Its Position; As Moodys (MCO) Share Price Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 32,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $216.64. About 515,086 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/05/2018 – BIL OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO PRIME CUT MERGER SUB INC. (FOGO DE CHāO), B2 TO 1ST LIEN BANK FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Outlook On Wind Tre’s B1 Ratings To Stable From Positive; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Wind Tre’s B1 Corporate Family, B1-PD Probability of Default Ratings; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BBVA CONSOLIDAR SEGUROS’ BA2/AAA.AR RATINGS,; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa3.Br Ratings To Valid’s 6th Debentures Issuance; Negative Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BARCLAYS PLC’S LONG-TERM ISSUER AND SENIOR UNSECURED RATINGS TO BAA3 FROM BAA2 DUE TO ONGOING CREDIT CHALLENGES AND RING-FENCING IMPLEMENTATION, CONCLUDING REVIEW; OUTLOOK

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 6,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 23,804 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 17,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $140.07. About 1.42 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher readies IPO for dental products business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.26% or 692,865 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 1.32% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 142,947 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 2.53 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.07% or 9,819 shares. Shine Advisory reported 79 shares stake. 1.66 million are held by Akre Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 383,915 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc holds 0.55% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 34,161 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.05M shares stake. King Luther Cap stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 1.75M are owned by Blair William & Il. Amalgamated Bancorp has 80,156 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Services Inc accumulated 6,788 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 29,205 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,554 shares to 101,428 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 106,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,121 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Financial has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 8 shares. Cibc World Corporation owns 22,004 shares. Cypress Group holds 0.19% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 5,029 shares. 1,258 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Lp. Piedmont Invest holds 14,821 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 85,854 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 33,147 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 0.13% or 7,265 shares. Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP reported 9,900 shares stake. Hills Bancorporation Tru Com reported 1,470 shares. Scout Invests holds 182,552 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).