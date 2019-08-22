As Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Middleton & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $304,920; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 6,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 237,761 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.36 million, down from 244,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.72. About 2.34 million shares traded or 62.11% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 144,921 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, down from 147,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 1.18M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,957 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 3,511 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 1.42% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 105,860 are owned by Van Den Berg Mngmt I Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 13,908 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 203,094 shares. Stack Management has invested 3.76% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 36,281 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 89,932 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 23,503 shares. Int holds 5.87 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ashfield Ltd Com reported 103,562 shares stake.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher readies IPO for dental products business – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 26,376 shares to 43,144 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,554 shares to 805,148 shares, valued at $98.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 91,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of stock.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Estee Lauder Hands in a Nearly Blemish-Free Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) jumps on â€˜outstandingâ€™ earnings beat, positive outlook – Live Trading News” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Comml Bank Na accumulated 4,621 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Washington Trust stated it has 176,489 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 0.11% or 801,922 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 26,148 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura accumulated 134,378 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Artemis Mngmt Llp accumulated 113,323 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Vision Management reported 1.74% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 4,068 shares. The Japan-based Mu Invs has invested 4.18% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Groesbeck Corporation Nj holds 1,530 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt Inc has invested 1.34% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 1,855 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.26 million shares.