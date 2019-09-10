As Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose, Cypress Capital Management Upped by $4.72 Million Its Holding; As Deere & Co. (DE) Stock Price Rose, Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $407,040

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 2,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 13,241 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 10,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $162.12. About 1.11 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 94.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 35,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 73,480 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $135.39. About 1.28 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Danaher – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares to 107,107 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,830 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 33,820 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.35% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.12M shares. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 38,100 shares. 18,394 are owned by Condor Cap. 39,265 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Limited Company. State Street Corp owns 26.25 million shares. Davis has invested 4.76% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp reported 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.07% or 139,354 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested 3.59% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 154,549 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Lc has invested 0.22% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Westfield LP accumulated 0.04% or 38,366 shares. Dorsey Wright And has invested 1.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Broderick Brian C has 3.26% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 69,023 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 27,448 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 1,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn holds 2,499 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 182 shares stake. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi holds 100 shares. Stevens LP stated it has 9,749 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Prtn holds 2,204 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corp reported 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Waddell And Reed invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Vanguard Group Inc owns 23.45M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,169 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has 20,903 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,000 shares. Fiera stated it has 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Westwood Gru has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 13,372 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE – shareholder – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 662,887 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $39.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored (NYSE:WNS) by 22,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,979 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).