As Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Holding; Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $361.52 Million as Stock Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 99.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 6.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,968 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $699,000, down from 6.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 5.55M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 164.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 94,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 152,080 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.74 million, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.74. About 1.85 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.10 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toray Industries Inc by 66,000 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akzo Nobel Nv Spons Adr by 17,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Nv.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 153,559 shares to 216,302 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 457,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,539 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.