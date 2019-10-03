As Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Adi Capital Management Boosted Position; Weatherly Asset Management Increases Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 38,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, up from 34,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.06. About 122,341 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 309,591 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S R Schill & reported 1,463 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 221,500 shares. 9,531 are held by Profit Invest Management Ltd Liability Co. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks owns 55,179 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 562,248 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Com, a Maine-based fund reported 200 shares. Mendel Money Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,849 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt has 2.62% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.82% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Waratah Cap Advsr Ltd reported 2.42% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Inv Wi owns 3.36% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 20,427 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.08% or 10,572 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,275 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 623,987 shares.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE’s Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 ’19 – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Culp hits one-year mark at GE: What’s happened, what’s ahead – Boston Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enbi Global, Inc. Appoints Christopher Miller as CEO – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why General Electric Stock Should Not Be in Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi: General Electric’s Recovery ‘Could Be More Significant’ Than Investors Realize – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.