As Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.43 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Main Street Research Trimmed by $894,740 Its Stake

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 46,010 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 56,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 2.13M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica; 07/03/2018 – The ad industry isn’t moving away from Facebook despite reports about fake news and Russian trolls; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video); 30/05/2018 – Fox CEO James Murdoch rips Facebook as an ‘attack surface’; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 06/03/2018 – CBC News Alerts: BREAKING: Reuters reports Blackberry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Isn’t a Passive Player in Washington; 04/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 29.64 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.