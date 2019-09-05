As Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose, Eminence Capital LP Decreased Its Position by $105.86 Million; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $1.48 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 801,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 842,309 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.20 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $142.95. About 1.68M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 7.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,223 shares to 23,577 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,361 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And stated it has 175,406 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Burns J W New York has 71,609 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Holderness Investments has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 27,128 were accumulated by Greenleaf Trust. Davenport Ltd invested in 0.23% or 173,764 shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware has 41,034 shares. Sterling Investment Inc holds 2,614 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 5,377 were accumulated by Foyston Gordon Payne Incorporated. 643 were reported by Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.64% or 10,199 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 20,286 shares for 3.99% of their portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,735 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 76,525 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $163.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 6.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Sandler Mgmt has invested 2.44% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 19,364 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 400,149 were accumulated by Scopus Asset L P. Brown Advisory has invested 1.95% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mitsubishi Ufj Corp owns 531,941 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Hills Bancshares Trust Comm holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 12,057 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.04% or 2,783 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.19% or 36,989 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Liberty Inc stated it has 2.88% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 6,486 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Corporation Pa. Moreover, Rech And Management has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 500 shares. Tekla Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 158,931 shares. Loeb Ptnrs accumulated 850 shares. Peoples Serv reported 75 shares.