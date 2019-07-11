As Danaher (DHR) Share Price Rose, Stone Run Capital Increased by $660,000 Its Holding; Conagra Foods (CAG) Market Valuation Rose While F&V Capital Management Has Lifted by $3.20 Million Its Stake

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $142.4. About 123,715 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 279,310 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IQ, RAD, KBH, PIR – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Conagra Brands Earnings: CAG Stock Soars on Q3 Beat – Investorplace.com” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “George Soros Is Buying Conagra Brands. Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Nike, Micron, Walgreens, FedEx, and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865. Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.

