As Danaher (DHR) Share Price Rose, Stone Run Capital Boosted by $660,000 Its Stake; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Holds Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 132.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 7,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,571 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 5,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 4.65M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $142.29. About 2.43M shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Linde plc (LIN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

