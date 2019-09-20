As Danaher (DHR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Raised Holding; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding Lifted by Papp L Roy & Associates

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 27,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 223,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.98M, up from 195,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $146.5. About 2.72M shares traded or 21.82% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 41.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 12,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 8,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $162.28. About 908,191 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 16,669 shares to 6,339 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,821 shares to 66,916 shares, valued at $33.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,853 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.