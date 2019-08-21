As Danaher (DHR) Share Price Rose, Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increased Holding; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Stake by $6.88 Million as Share Price Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 140,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 706,453 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.80M, down from 846,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 999,730 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 29,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 190,290 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.12M, up from 160,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $140.14. About 642,327 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 259,862 shares to 560,945 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 154,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Grp reported 5,716 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 452,960 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 325,447 shares. 4,158 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 87,413 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.04% or 57,197 shares. Hexavest reported 640,213 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested in 53 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Federated Investors Pa owns 380,499 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kepos LP invested 0.36% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 25,837 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 81,532 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,974 were reported by Umb Natl Bank N A Mo. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.17% stake. Smithfield Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,966 shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35,052 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Mngmt reported 40,712 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 5,072 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Da Davidson & invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 19,746 were reported by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Kings Point, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Anderson Hoagland stated it has 3,904 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Capital Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,625 shares. Adirondack Tru, a New York-based fund reported 2,635 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. Essex Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 7,500 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Specialized (VNQ) by 23,888 shares to 235,174 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 75,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,058 shares, and cut its stake in Artisan Partners A (NYSE:APAM).