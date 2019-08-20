As Danaher (DHR) Share Price Rose, First Commonwealth Financial Has Lifted Its Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $658,720

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 93,160 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73M, up from 89,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.01B market cap company. The stock increased 7.03% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.78. About 20.41 million shares traded or 94.88% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 1.52 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,550 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia Was Once A Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.09% or 303,467 shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 1,920 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1,338 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Com. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 14 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Swedbank owns 2.42M shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Planning Ltd Com has 0.59% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,777 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Com has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). L And S Advsrs holds 0.23% or 9,349 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap owns 0.28% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,782 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.05% or 2,300 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc has 37,965 shares for 5.11% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.38% or 1.09M shares. Jennison Associates Ltd stated it has 7.86M shares or 1.4% of all its holdings.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,496 shares to 10,116 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,321 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).