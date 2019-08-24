As Danaher (DHR) Market Value Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Lifted Holding; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $2.22 Million

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 77,691 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26B, up from 77,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 588,706 are owned by Strs Ohio. 268,175 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il. Private reported 45,999 shares. 5,743 are held by Cibc Retail Bank Usa. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Com holds 8,436 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Mgmt Co has 0.23% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 5,320 shares. Chilton Investment Lc has 2,960 shares. Oakwood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 54,810 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 61,559 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 81,941 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.27% or 3,745 shares. Focused Wealth owns 200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,310 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.09% or 342,576 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.43% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,428 shares to 107,105 shares, valued at $15.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 56,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,420 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,190 shares to 128,193 shares, valued at $22.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mason Street Advsr Llc invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ensemble Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 7.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 220,748 shares. Crow Point Limited Com reported 3.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bb&T Llc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hyman Charles D owns 85,155 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Country Trust Fincl Bank has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.84% or 791,446 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jnba Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,349 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,900 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Seven Post Invest Office LP invested in 0.19% or 1,165 shares. Pinnacle Limited owns 7,856 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

